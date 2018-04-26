'Evolution Bootcamp' new to the University of Missouri

COLUMBIA (AP) — The University of Missouri is offering what it's calling "Evolution Bootcamp" for the first time.

One goal of the intercession class is to bring early-stage graduate students up to speed on evolutionary biology. The Columbia Missourian said there also are evenings sessions that are open to the public, including one Monday that was focused on the history of evolutionary theory.

Faculty and graduate student researchers also are getting less than three minutes to describe their research during "EvoBlitz" events. The one for faculty is Wednesday night and the one for graduate students is Thursday night.

Student participants come from multiple programs. Associate professor Sarah Bush says some might be entering research programs that require them to have a better understanding of evolution than what they learned in their undergraduate years.