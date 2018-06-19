Ex-Arnold Officer Settles Suit Against City

ARNOLD, Mo. - A St. Louis-area town has agreed to a $450,000 settlement to end a lawsuit filed by a police officer.

Former Arnold officer Alicia Ott claimed she was sexually harassed and wrongly fired. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that she got $266,000 in the settlement released Thursday. Her lawyers got $184,000.

Ott was hired as a patrol officer in Arnold in 1999 and became a detective 10 years later. She alleged that another officer began sexually harassing her in 2009. After her complaints to superiors she was eventually demoted, then fired in 2011.

The city council voted April 18 to accept the settlement, which was finalized Tuesday.