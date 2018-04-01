Ex-Boeing Worker Accused of Giving Inside Info

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS - A former procurement officer for the Boeing Co. based in Missouri is accused of providing inside information to help a Washington state subcontractor win more than $2 million in aircraft parts orders.

An indictment filed in federal court in St. Louis charges Deon E. Anderson, of the St. Louis area, and Jeffrey Lavelle, of Mukilteo, Wash., with mail fraud and wire fraud. Lavelle owned and operated J.L. Manufacturing, a machine shop in Everett, Wash.

The indictment says Anderson gave J.L. Manufacturing and Lavelle non-public competitor bid and historical price information for Boeing military aircraft order requests for quotes.

It says Lavelle used the information to submit about nine different bids on behalf of his company to Boeing. The indictment says that in return Lavelle paid cash to Anderson.

The indictment made public Monday also charges Robert "Bobby" Diaz Jr., of Alta Loma, Calif., and William P. Boozer, of Hacienda Heights, Calif.

A call left with Lavelle at J.L. Manufacturing Tuesday morning was not immediately returned.