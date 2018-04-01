Ex-Bollinger County Deputy Settles Suit

MARBLE HILL, Mo. - A former deputy sheriff in Bollinger County has settled her lawsuit against the county prosecutor, heriff's department of former sheriff.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the settlement calls for Kelley Barks to get about $145,000 to resolve discrimination claims.

Barks sued former Bollinger County Sheriff Leo McElrath, prosecutor Stephen Gray and the sheriff's department after she resigned after being charged with animal abuse for shooting a dog in 2011 while responding to a call about a domestic dispute. She said she shot the dog in self-defense, and said she was forced to resign.

Barks was acquitted of the animal abuse charge.

Her suit also alleged that she earned less than male counterparts and was subjected to derogatory and disparaging remarks about women.