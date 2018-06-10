Ex-Bond Aide Gets Hours in Jail for Baseball Trip

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A former aide to Missouri Republican Sen. Kit Bond is spending an afternoon behind bars for taking a trip to the World Series paid for by lobbyists.

U.S. District Judge Richard Roberts sent 37-year-old Trevor Blackann to the Washington federal courthouse lockup

for five hours Tuesday for failing to report the trip as income on his tax return. Blackann pleaded guilty to the tax charge three years ago after agreeing to cooperate with prosecutors investigating lobbyist Jack Abramoff and his practice of trading trips and other gifts for favors from public officials.

One of Abramoff's associates helped organize Blackann's trip to Game 1 of the 2003 World Series at

Yankee Stadium.

Blackann was forced out of public policy work after his guilty plea and now lives in Colorado.