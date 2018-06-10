Ex-Boyfriend Who Shook Baby Gets 5-Year Prison Sentence

SPRINGFIELD - A southwest Missouri man has been sentenced to five years in prison for shaking his ex-girlfriend's 4-month-old daughter so severely that she began having seizures.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 26-year-old Ryan D. Hudson of Springfield was convicted in a bench trial in May of one count of child abuse. The injured child's mother, Ghesika Wilson, says her daughter is blind in one eye and struggles to take a few steps or even stand. The child is almost 3 now.

She said she was hoping that Hudson would get the maximum seven-year sentence, but she's otherwise pleased.

Prosecutors said the baby began suffering from seizures the day after Hudson cared for her. Doctors testified at the trial that the child had numerous internal injuries, including hemorrhages and skull fractures.