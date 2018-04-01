Ex-chemist Gets 51 Months Prison in Threat Case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former St. Louis city chemist is going to prison for trying to intimidate a lawyer with emailed pictures of rifle cross hairs superimposed on pictures of the man's son and daughter-in-law.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 36-year-old Alireza Bakhtiari was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court to four years and three months in federal prison.

He pleaded guilty in August to a charge of corruptly attempting to obstruct or impede an official proceeding.

The January email included pictures of the lawyer's house, mentioned his wife's name and included a picture of someone he thought was the lawyer's daughter.

Bakhtiari admitted his actions were meant to obstruct the lawyer's ability to oppose Bakhtiari in a defamation lawsuit.