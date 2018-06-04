Ex-CIA man from Missouri had motive to leak classified info

ALEXANDRIA (AP) - Prosecutors said a disgruntled ex-CIA officer from Missouri was the only person with the knowledge, motive and opportunity to leak details of a classified operation against Iran to a New York Times journalist.

A federal judge heard the case during closing arguments Thursday in the leak trial of former CIA man, 47-year-old Jeffrey Sterling of O'Fallon, Missouri.

The government laid out a circumstantial case, saying Sterling was bitter about perceived mistreatment at the agency and retaliated by disclosing a classified operation to reporter James Risen.

The mission involved plans to thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions by giving them deliberately flawed weapons designs.

Defense lawyers said more than 90 people knew about the operation, and said it is more likely the leak came from Capitol Hill, where staffers had been briefed on the program.