Ex-city clerk in southeast Missouri charged with felony

By: The Associated Press

IRONTON, Mo. (AP) The former city clerk of a southeast Missouri town is charged with receiving stolen property after a state audit found more than $100,000 in "potentially fraudulent activities."

Dana Mayberry was charged Monday in Iron County. She was city clerk in Viburnum for 14 years before losing her re-election bid last year after accounting discrepancies were found.

Online records indicate she pleaded not guilty Monday.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued an audit earlier this month that said Mayberry admitted to stealing at least $25,000 in city funds. She was accused of adjusting customer utility accounts and then destroying records and other evidence.

The town of about 670 residents is about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis.

Mayberry's attorney, Jeremy Brauer, didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.