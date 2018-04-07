Ex-employee at Carthage rehab center admits thefts

CARTHAGE (AP) — A former employee of the Carthage Health and Rehabilitation Center has admitted stealing more than $44,000 from center residents.

Kristi Metcalf, of Carthage, pleaded guilty Thursday to receiving stolen property and one count of abuse of a health care recipient.

The Joplin Globe reports Metcalf was a financial specialist assistant at the Carthage Health and Rehabilitation Center from March 2008 through July 2012.

An investigator with the attorney general's office testified in March 2015 that she found 244 suspicious cash withdrawals from the trust accounts of four residents and one suspicious check withdrawal. She said the residents seldom, if ever, left the center because of their medical conditions and would not have been able to spend the amount of money that was withdrawn.

Sentencing was set for Dec. 11.