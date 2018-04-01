Ex-Ferguson corrections officer faces charges

By: Jim Salter, The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former Ferguson corrections officer faces felony charges and a lawsuit for allegedly having sex with a pregnant inmate and allowing her to escape.

The charges against Jaris Hayden come as the St. Louis suburb's police force is already under scrutiny following the August shooting death of Michael Brown by an officer.

Ferguson's city attorney says Hayden was fired in November 2013. The incident allegedly happened a month earlier.

Hayden is charged with acceding to corruption by a public servant, permitting escape and two counts of sexual contact with a prisoner. His attorney, Scott Rosenblum, says Hayden who is free on bond will plead not guilty. He will be arraigned Dec. 3.

A lawsuit the woman filed accuses Hayden of raping her, then setting her free out a side door.