Ex-GOP lawmaker denies endorsing Kansas Democrat
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A former Republican congresswoman from Kansas said she never endorsed Democratic challenger Paul Davis in the gubernatorial race against incumbent Sam Brownback, despite being included on a list of GOP backers.
The Kansas City Star reports that Jan Meyers said she would never publicly endorse a Democratic challenger over a sitting Republican governor.
Davis announced earlier this week that more than 100 former and current GOP officials had endorsed him through a new group called Republicans for Kansas Values. Meyers' name was one of the most prominent on the list.
Meyers said she joined the group because she's a GOP moderate, but she said she didn't endorse Davis. She said there must have been some miscommunication.
Meyers represented the Kansas City-area 3rd District from 1985 to 1997.
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: