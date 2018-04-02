Ex-GOP lawmaker denies endorsing Kansas Democrat

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A former Republican congresswoman from Kansas said she never endorsed Democratic challenger Paul Davis in the gubernatorial race against incumbent Sam Brownback, despite being included on a list of GOP backers.

The Kansas City Star reports that Jan Meyers said she would never publicly endorse a Democratic challenger over a sitting Republican governor.

Davis announced earlier this week that more than 100 former and current GOP officials had endorsed him through a new group called Republicans for Kansas Values. Meyers' name was one of the most prominent on the list.

Meyers said she joined the group because she's a GOP moderate, but she said she didn't endorse Davis. She said there must have been some miscommunication.

Meyers represented the Kansas City-area 3rd District from 1985 to 1997.