Ex-high school teacher gets probation for sex with student
CLAYTON (AP) — A former St. Louis-area teacher will be on five years of probation for having sex with a student younger than 17.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 39-year-old Jared Lehnhoff-Bell was sentenced Friday on one count of statutory rape. Two other felonies were dropped as part of the plea agreement.
Lehnhoff-Bell was a social studies teacher at Ritenour High School.
Prosecutors say he had sex with a 16-year-old student at Lehnhoff-Bell's home in St. John in 2014.
Authorities said when police went to his home to arrest him, Lehnhoff-Bell appeared to be planning to leave the city.
Lehnhoff-Bell was also sentenced to 90 days "shock time," which he has already served. He must also register as a sex offender.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R- Harrisonville announced the winner of her annual congressional art competition Saturday afternoon. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Community members took laps around the MizzouRec Saturday to raise money for Relay For Life of Mizzou’s main event,... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - For the past five years, Osage Heritage Elementary has hosted a Color Run to raise funds for... More >>
in
CLAYTON (AP) — A former St. Louis-area teacher will be on five years of probation for having sex with a... More >>
in
UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) — A former St. Louis-area day care teaching assistant has been found guilty of molesting a 5-year-old... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY -- Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of E. Ashley St. at 11:08 p.m.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri legislators approved numerous changes Thursday to local elections, including allowing voters to request absentee ballots... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - Casey Shoemate, a 26-year-old Miller County sheriff's deputy, died Friday night after colliding head-on with another vehicle... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Retailer Sears will close its Columbia Mall store this summer because the location has become unprofitable. Sears Director... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- A local non-profit organization, Columbia Access Television, hosted a 24-hour film contest that started Friday at 5:30 pm. ... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - Community members are coming together to help a family who lost their children in a fire get... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – As more and more fraternities face misconduct charges across the nation, the Greek community of MU is looking... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - Gov. Eric Greitens is remaining defiant in the face of a new felony charge. On... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Children filled school gymnasiums across Columbia for the second day of the Unbound Book Festival. The festival showcases... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - April 20 marks the day of the Columbine school shooting, which claimed 13 lives. The Columbia Missouri... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A potential fire station project on an annexed lot in southwest Columbia could lead to quicker response times... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - After the deadly fire in Lake Ozark, officials from the Division of Fire Safety are working to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - For 13 years, Rhonda Harper has been at the helm of Lincoln University's "Marching Musical Storm." ... More >>
in