Ex-Missouri bank worker gets 18 months for theft scheme

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A former employee of a bank in southwestern Missouri's Aurora has been ordered to spend a year and a half in federal prison for a $130,000 embezzlement scheme.

Forty-six-year-old Jo Ann Nickell of Aurora was sentenced Thursday in Springfield. That's where she pleaded guilty in October of last year.

Prosecutors say Nickell was employed by Community National Bank as a customer service representative and back-up teller from mid-August 2009 to mid-July 2013.

Authorities say she stole money from the accounts of seven victims, ranging in age from 65 to 91.

Nickell's actions led to a total loss for the bank of just over $130,000, which a judge has ordered her to repay to the bank and its insurer.