Ex-Missouri Sheriff in Meth Case Pleads Not Guilty

GREENVILLE - A former Missouri sheriff is free on bond after pleading not guilty to distributing methamphetamine.



During a hearing Monday, former Carter County sheriff Tommy Adams' bond was reduced from $250,000 cash to $200,000 cash or surety, meaning he was allowed to post 10 percent through a bonding agent. The Southeast Missourian reports that Adams bonded out of jail later Monday.



Prosecutors say the 31-year-old Ellsinore man gave meth to an informant at his cabin, and used the drug himself. He resigned after being arrested April 2.



Monday's hearing was held in Wayne County in Greenville. It is home court of Associate Circuit Judge Randy Schuller, who was appointed by the Missouri Supreme Court to hear the case.



A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12.