Ex-Mo. Lawmaker Accused of Social Security Fraud

JEFFERSON CITY - A former Missouri lawmaker has been indicted on charges of receiving Social Security disability payments while serving in the state Legislature.

The indictment Tuesday alleges that former Democratic House member Ray Salva received about $60,000 of disability payments that he wasn't entitled to while representing the Kansas City suburb of Sugar Creek from January 2003 through December 2010.

Salva did not immediately return a telephone message Tuesday.

The indictment alleges that Salva began receiving disability benefits in February 2000 because he said he was unable to work due to a neck injury in a farm accident. It claims Salva failed to report his new employments as a legislator when he completed a form in May 2003 stating that he still was unable to work because of his disability.