Ex-Officer Cleared of Charges

CHAFFEE (AP) - Charges are dropped against a former southeast Missouri police officer accused of patronizing prostitution. Former Chaffee officer Daniel Ayers was arrested in February when two women told police he offered them cigarettes and cash if they would expose themselves or carry out sexual acts while he watched. He was charged with four misdemeanor counts. Scott County prosecutor Paul Boyd dropped the charges Wednesday after the witnesses recanted. Ayers denied the charges all along, saying it was part of a conspiracy by police to silence and discredit him.