Ex-officer's murder charge in St. Louis raises questions

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis prosecutor and former police chief are at odds over the timing of a murder charge filed against a former officer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce charged 35-year-old Jason Stockley with first-degree murder Monday, more than four years after he fatally shot 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

Stockley shot Smith during a police chase in December 2011. Joyce says Stockley left the department in 2013.

The police chief at the time, Dan Isom, says his investigators gave Joyce's office evidence years ago.

But the prosecutor says police didn't involve her in the case until late 2012. She also questioned why Isom allowed Stockley to stay on the police force if he was so concerned, noting police initially deemed the shooting a "justifiable homicide."