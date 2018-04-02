Ex-officers Sentenced for Beating Inmate

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two former police officers in the St. Louis suburb Velda City are sentenced to one year and one day in prison for beating a jailed man. Detective Mark Winger and Sergeant Lewis McGee both pleaded guilty in May to one felony count of conspiring to deprive a person of his civil rights. Both were sentenced Friday. The incident happened in July of last year after a man was arrested on traffic warrants. Authorities say McGee held the victim on the ground while Winger struck him several times. The incident took place at the jail in nearby Northwoods. A female processor at the jail, Arvette Ford, pleaded guilty to conspiring with the officers and failing to protect the victim from harm. She was placed on probation for three years.