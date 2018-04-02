Ex-pastor facing resentencing in exploitation case

By: The Associated Press

BLOOMFIELD (AP) — A southeast Missouri judge who sentenced a former pastor to prison in a foiled murder-for-hire plot says he'll resentence the man on an unrelated conviction of defrauding his late mother.

The (Poplar Bluff) Daily American Republic reports that Scott County Circuit Judge David Dolan will consider ordering 71-year-old Donald Lafferty to repay his mother nearly $87,000.

That restitution wasn't part of the original sentence Dolan imposed last month when he ordered Lafferty to spend 20 years in prison on a felony conviction of financial exploitation of an elderly person.

Dolan also sentenced Lafferty to consecutive 15-year terms for attempted murder and arson.

Lafferty was convicted in January of hiring a couple to kill his wife by burning his Bloomfield-area home in 2013.