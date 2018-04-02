Ex-Police Chief's Corruption, Theft Trial Delayed

CLAYTON (AP) - The trial of a former local police chief and city administrator accused of corruption and stealing from the St. Louis County town of Charlack has been postponed until late August.

Anthony Umbertino was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2012, accused of using a city credit card to pay for a Hawaiian vacation as part of an estimated $38,000 in unauthorized charges. Umbertino was fired by city aldermen two months before his indictment.

He is also accused of financially exploiting a 95-year-old woman in connection with an insurance fraud scheme.

Umbertino's trial was scheduled to begin with jury selection Monday morning in Clayton, but online court records show that the hearing has been rescheduled for August 18. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.