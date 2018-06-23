Ex-Policeman Charged

NEOSHO (AP) - A former Neosho police officer is charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, a 16-year-old girl who later crashed her car and died. Twenty-three-year-old Justin Pickup is accused of buying vodka for Kassie Schenck, whose blood-alcohol count was above the legal limit after the crash. Schenck died December 21, 18 hours after the Newton County crash. The charge was filed by Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon's office, which was designated by the court to decide if charges should be filed. The Newton County prosecutor recused himself from the case because of a conflict of interest. Newton County deputies said their investigation found that Pickup had a relationship with Schenck.