Ex-Postal Worker from KC Convicted of Taking Mail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A former postal worker in Kansas City has been convicted of stealing mail while working at a distribution and processing center.

Federal prosecutors announced in a news release that 44-year-old Leonard V. Jenkins was found guilty Wednesday of delaying the delivery of mail. He was caught on surveillance video putting mail in his pockets - including $10 from a young girl's birthday card - while working at the U.S. Postal Service center in Kansas City.

Investigators began looking into Jenkins after several Kansas City metropolitan area post offices received mail that had been opened. All of the mail was sorted at a machine operated by Jenkins.

Jenkins faces a sentence of up to five years in federal prison without parole, plus a fine up to $250,000.