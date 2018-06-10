Ex-Royal McRae Arrested on DUI Suspicion
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Former Royals outfielder Brian McRae has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a traffic stop on Interstate 435.
Police in Overland Park, Kan., told The Associated Press that the 43-year-old McRae was taken into custody around 3 a.m. Thursday and released later that morning.
Police don't know whether McRae has an attorney. McRae's home phone has been disconnected.
The Kansas City Star reports McRae has faced two previous DUI citations. One in 2004 led to a conviction, but an Overland Park judge cleared him of the second in 2000.
McRae retired in 1999 after playing for the Royals, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and Colorado Rockies. His father is former Royals great Hal McRae.
