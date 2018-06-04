Ex-Soldier Pleads Guilty to Weapons Charge in NYC

NEW YORK - An ex-U.S. Army soldier has admitted he took two grenades from Fort Bragg, N.C., to his home in New York City after shipping them back from his service in Iraq.

The U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan says Anthony Cibelli pleaded guilty Friday to transporting the grenades without a license. His lawyer hasn't responded to an email seeking comment.

Cibelli faces up to five years in prison. His sentencing is set for Oct. 16.

The 25-year-old Cibelli was discharged from the Army in 2010.

Authorities searched his Bronx home last December. They say they found two grenades on the roof outside his bedroom window plus four guns, two improvised explosive devices and ammunition.

Cibelli told officers he'd stashed the items in a container he shipped from Iraq to Fort Bragg.