Ex-Springfield school employee sentenced for child porn

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A former employee at a Springfield middle school was sentenced to 18 years in prison without parole for child pornography-related crimes.

Federal prosecutors say 34-year-old Carrie Anne Allred, of Springfield, was sentenced Wednesday for producing child pornography and distributing child pornography over the Internet.

Before her arrest, Allred worked for five years in the kitchen at Wilson Creek Middle School. A task force officer conducting an undercover investigation in Sept. 2012 identified Allred's computer as sharing images of child pornography over the Internet.

Court documents say Allred video-recorded her dog performing a sexual act on a 4-year-old child, and broadcast images of herself engaged in sex acts with the dogs. Investigators also found a substantial amount of child pornography involving young children on Allred's electronic devices.