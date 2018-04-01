Ex-St. Louis-area officer convicted of corruption

CLAYTON (AP) - A former suburban St. Louis police officer faces sentencing Dec. 20 after being convicted of corruption for telling a female motorist she could either have sex with him or face a drunk-driving arrest.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 50-year-old Timothy H. Jones of Troy, Mo., was found guilty Friday in St. Louis County Circuit Court. Prosecutors are seeking a four-year prison sentence.

Jones was an officer in Country Club Hills. Court documents show that he pulled over a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of drunken driving on Interstate 70 in 2010.

After a field-sobriety test, he allegedly told her she could either be arrested or have sex with him. Court documents say he drove her in his patrol car to her home, where they had sex.