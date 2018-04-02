Ex-Warren County deputy accused of false claim of shooting

WARRENTON (AP) — A former Warren County sheriff's deputy has been accused of shooting his own patrol car to back up his claim of being the target of an ambush-style shooting.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 41-year-old Linkee Israel Carrillo fired multiple shots at the hood and windshield of his car in an effort to prove he was shot at by three men in on Jan. 31 in Reifsnider State Forest. Sheriff Kevin Harrison said Tuesday that Carrillo compromised the safety of officers who responded to the report.

Carrillo was charged Monday with making a false report, tampering and falsely claiming to have earned a Purple Heart and other military honors. He was released from jail after posting $10,000 bail.

Online records didn't list an attorney for Carrillo. He could not be reached for comment.