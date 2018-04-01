Ex-Washington University researcher awarded $769K in suit

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former Washington University researcher has won a $769,000 judgment after alleging the school refused to accommodate her disability and then fired her.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 55-year-old Li Lin, of Clayton, was told in 2012 that the school had lost funding for her cancer research projects.

But Lin's lawsuit says her firing was in retaliation for her request that she not be required to sit and bend over for excessive periods of time. Lin had herniated disks and claimed her back problems caused her extreme pain in certain positions.

She alleged that the university and her supervisor discriminated against her by not accommodating her condition.

Washington University's lawyer on the case, Mark Bremer, didn't immediately respond to an email message Tuesday from The Associated Press.