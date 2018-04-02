Ex-Wife Takes Stand in KC Steakhouse Arson Trial

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A woman has testified that her ex-husband smelled strongly of gasoline and was "beet red" after a fire broke out at a landmark downtown Kansas City steakhouse.

A source reported Jenifer Sorrentino testified Thursday in the federal trial of Mark Sorrentino. He is one of three men on trial for arson and fraud in the 2008 blaze at the Hereford House. The men are accused of conspiring to torch the steakhouse and fraudulently collecting insurance money.

Jenifer Sorrentino testified that the smell of gas originating from her then-husband was "unbelievable" the morning of the fire.

The Sorrentinos later divorced, and Mark Sorrentino's attorney suggested Jenifer Sorrentino fabricated the story because she was bitter about the break-up and needed money. She collected $10,000 for assisting in the investigation.