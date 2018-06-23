Ex-YMCA Camp Worker Faces New Exploitation Charge

SPRINGFIELD - A former YMCA camp employee who was charged two years ago with sexually exploiting a child and possessing child pornography is now charged with abusing a second child.

U.S. Attorney Beth Phillips announced the new charge against 28-year-old Matthew O'Dell of Springfield on Wednesday. He originally was charged in September 2009, and again a month later in a superseding indictment.

Prosecutors say O'Dell had the minors engage in sexually explicit between Jan. 1, 2005, and June 1, 2008, so he could produce child porn.

He was formerly employed at YMCA's Camp Wakonda in Lawrence County. He is being held without bond until his trial, which has been continued.

His attorney listed in electronic court records, Nancy Price of Springfield, did not immediately return a message left midday Wednesday.