Excessive heat warning in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis area faces another excessive heat warning today, with forecasters expecting a temperature of about 100 degrees. City officials have reported seven heat-related deaths, including a 74-year-old man found dead Monday in a St. Louis home that had an air conditioner that was not in use. St. Louis city schools let out early yesterday because of the heat -- about one-third of the school buildings lack air conditioning. Schools in Washington, Missouri, and some in the Metro East also closed early. In fact, classes as far north as Hannibal and Monroe City were also dismissed early to beat the heat of the afternoon.