Excessive heat warning issued for parts of Missouri, Kansas
KANSAS CITY (AP) - The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for much of Kansas and Missouri as high temperatures mix with abundant moisture in the air create dangerous conditions.
Heat advisories were in effect in both states until noon Monday, when they were being replaced in several counties by excessive heat warnings that expire at 9 p.m.
The weather service says temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices soaring as high as 116 degrees because of the humidity.
A swath of counties in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri was expected to have the hottest conditions.
High temperatures are expected to drop to the mid to lower 90s starting on Tuesday.
