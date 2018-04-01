Exclusive: Chris Gervino's interview with NBA champion Tyronn Lue

KOMU 8 Sports Director Chris Gervino sits down with Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue for an exclusive one-on-one interview. Lue discusses the shoutout to his hometown of Mexico, how he gives back to his local community and how he helped the Cavaliers come back from a 3-1 series deficit.

This aired on Sports Xtra with Chris Gervino on July 3rd, 2016.