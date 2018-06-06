Execution on Hold Pending Court Decision

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court is weighing the state of Missouri's request to vacate an inmate's stay of execution. Inmate Michael Taylor of Kansas City had been scheduled to die by lethal injection at 12 a.m. Wed., and the Missouri Department of Corrections is proceeding as if the first execution of the year will occur as originally planned. Taylor's attorney is challenging the state's three-drug method of execution, saying it creates a risk of gratuitous pain and is unnecessary to carry out the goal of "mere extinguishment of life."