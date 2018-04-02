Exhibit of women's wartime clothing on display at Mizzou

COLUMBIA (AP) - An exhibit of women's wartime clothing will be on display through D-Day in Columbia to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The Columbia Missourian reported vintage posters and lithographs are part of the exhibit at the State Historical Society in Ellis Library on the University of Missouri campus.

Restrictions put in place during the war limited the use of fabrics such as wool, silk and nylon. Women's lives also changed as they spent their time working in factories, raising money for war bonds and knitting sweaters for soldiers overseas.

They looked for ways to conserve by shortening hemlines, using more synthetic fabrics and altering old clothes. When war restrictions were finally lifted, women celebrated with longer, fuller skirts and softer styles.