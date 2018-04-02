Exonerated LB Banks Getting Tryout with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Linebacker Brian Banks is getting a tryout with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Seattle Seahawks for their upcoming minicamp.

The 26-year-old Banks was a one-time high school star at Long Beach Poly who was recently exonerated in a California rape case in which he was falsely accused. Banks served more than five years in prison before his conviction was overturned.

Chiefs coach Romeo Crennel said Tuesday that Banks was in town for a tryout, which was scheduled to take place following the first practice of their mandatory minicamp.

Banks has been most closely linked to Seattle, where a private workout went so well that coach Pete Carroll invited Banks back for their minicamp. He's expected to return to the Pacific Northwest in time for the Seahawks' practice Wednesday.