Expansion joint on Missouri River bridge causes multiple flat tires

COLUMBIA - An expansion joint on the I-70 Rocheport Missouri River Bridge popped up Monday causing multiple flat tires, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

I-70 East will be reduced to one lane Monday night due to emergency joint repair.

Traffic will merge to the single lane around mile marker 113.

MoDOT said it urges drivers to be careful when traveling through this area.