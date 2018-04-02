Expansion Planned for Western Missouri Biodiesel Plant

By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon plans to join an announcement about a planned expansion at a western Missouri biodiesel plant.

Paseo-Cargill Energy is scheduled to discuss the expansion for the company's plant in Kansas City at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Nixon plans to attend the announcement along with company leaders, local officials and representatives from the Missouri Soybean Association.