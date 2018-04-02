Expert Determines Skull Not Linked to Unidentified Torso

Wescott pieced together a physical snapshot of the person by using key bones.

"In the biological profile, we try to give the police information about the sex, age, ancestry and any kind of unique characteristics of the individual that might help identify them," he explained.

Wescott determined the skull belonged to an approximately 50-year-old man, possibly a Native American. However, the age of the skull is more difficult to determine without the use of carbon dating.

"In reality, it could be 50 years, it could be thousands of years," Wescott said.