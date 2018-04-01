Expert: Man who killed three at Jewish sites has few years to live

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - An expert said the Missouri man convicted of killing three people at Jewish sites in Kansas would live only a few more years.

Jurors heard testimony Friday in the sentencing phase of 74-year-old Frazier Glenn Miller's trial.

The 74-year-old anti-Semite, who has been representing himself in the trial, called Dr. James Lineback to the stand. The pulmonologist said Miller, who suffers from emphysema, likely would live another five to six years.

Miller killed 69-year-old William Corporon and Corporon's 14-year-old grandson, Reat Griffin Underwood, at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park, then shot 53-year-old Terri LaManno at the nearby Village Shalom retirement center in April 2014. None of the victims were Jewish.

Miller, who founded a Ku Klux Klan chapter in his native North Carolina, is facing death or life in prison. Jurors were set to hear closing arguments Tuesday.