Experts Advise Tree Owners about Early Browning

COLUMBIA - Trees with leaves turning brown aren't necessarily dying. The Missouri Department of Conservation released facts on how the leaves turning brown is a result of self preservation instead of dying.

Due to the high temperatures and drought this summer leaves have began turning brown earlier than the usual turn in autumn. The press release states it's the trees keeping themselves from dehydration. The water is evaporating out of the leaves, thus the tree drops them to help protect itself from losing more water. Also dried cracks in the soil around the tree cause the underground roots near the surface to dry up quicker.

There are ways to help prevent this from happening. First water at least a small part of the area underneath a tree. That way in case a sprinkler can't water the entire area the underground roots can still get something. Add mulch around a tree to help keep the soil cooler.

You can test to see if a part of the tree died by bending thin branches. If they bend a little bit and don't snap, the tree is alive. If it is brittle and breaks off completely, then that part of the tree has died.

For more ways to see if your trees are dead and tips on how to prevent them from dying go to the Missouri Department of Conservation website for more details.