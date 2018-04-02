Explosion, Fire After Gas Line Struck in St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A natural gas leak is being blamed for an explosion in the Soulard area near downtown St. Louis.

The blast happened Wednesday afternoon. There were no reports of injuries.

Reports said utility workers were installing a line when a natural gas main was struck. Witnesses heard two or three explosions and a building caught fire. Everyone got out safely.