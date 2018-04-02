Explosion Strikes Troubled Central Nigerian City

JOS, Nigeria (AP) - Witnesses say an explosion has struck near achurch in a restive central Nigerian city troubled by ethnic and religious violence.

Witnesses say the explosion happened Sunday morning in the city of Jos. People in the neighborhood began fleeing and smoke could be seen over the area.

Paramilitary police officers blocked journalists from the scene.

Jos is the epicenter of religious violence in Nigeria's "middle belt," where dozens of ethnic groups vie for control of fertile lands.

Politics, jobs and land often motivate violence that falls along religious lines, leaving thousands dead in recent years. Human Rights Watch says 200 people have died around the city since December alone.