Express Scripts Chief Executive Makes $5.1 Million

2007

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Express Scripts Inc. reports today that Chief Executive George Paz received compensation valued at five-point-one (M) million dollars last year. Paz oversaw a failed bid last year to acquire rival Caremark R-X. Express Scripts administers prescription drug benefits for employer-sponsored health care plans. The company processes about 390 (M) million retail prescriptions and 40 (M) million home delivery prescriptions annually. C-V-S Corporation ultimately won a biding war against Express Scripts and purchased Caremark in a 26-point-5 (B) billion dollar deal.