Extracurriculars Give Extra Edge

College admissions offices say yes, but now they are putting a bigger emphasis on extracurricular activities. Rock Bridge High School offers students the opportunity to get involved outside mainstream activities. The Kawaii Club is an organization where students use anime to develop loyalty, honesty, and tolerance.

"We can open our minds to different people, different cultures," said senior club member Lia Neitzert. "And we may be a little out there for one thing, but I believe that's what a school needs."

High school students are taking these skills they learn in these clubs straight to the college admissions office. Colleges are looking more at students' after school activities as another way to measure future success.

"The student I find who comes and really is the greatest contributor is that who's the "A" student, and who does well on the ACT, but they've been involved in some things as well, it hasn't just been focusing on academics," admissions director Regina Morin said.

While members of the Kawaii Club also know some students are poor test takers.

"It's just better to grade everybody based upon merit, other than something that doesn't really grade who you are, just how you can perform," senior club member Chris Geringer.

Admissions offices also see students developing important qualities through extracurricular activities.

"Being involved will make a leader out of someone who may not be a natural leader," Morin said.

While anime is not a typical club, the emphasis on diversity is something Morin says would be important to any admissions office. Over 20 students attend the anime club, which is one of more than 50 clubs at Rock Bridge High School.

Reported by jabaray