Extreme cold causes safety concerns

COLUMBIA - Living in the Midwest means chilly winter weather. During severely cold weather there can be many health risks, and protecting yourself to avoid the risks is a must.

"I think it's pretty dangerous because it's so cold even in the morning when I have class. I am taking an winter session class, you could just tell everyone trying to rush into their classes and rush into their job, and I feel like if you do not have layers on it's definitely dangerous to be out here," Columbia resident Bryhana Monegain said.

GoColumbiaMO offers up the following winter facts for the Midwest.

Winter deaths related to exposure to cold:

50% are people over 60 years old

over 75% are males

about 20% occur in the home

Some tips for being prepared for this weather: