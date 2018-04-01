Extreme Screen in Kansas City Undergoing Transformation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Officials at Union Station in Kansas City are trying to turn a problem into a positive development.

The station's huge Extreme Screen recently broke down, two weeks into the run of a movie timed to coincide with a Titanic exhibit.

Rather than fix the bulky system, Union State will transform the area into a high-tech teleconferencing center that could become an anchor for businesses and education.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/Kxo5aK ) Union Station CEO George Guastello hopes the new screen's high band-width and streaming capabilities will attract conferences from around the world.

The center also could be used to present entertainment, host meetings and live performances and become a modern learning lab.

Funds are being raised for the initial conversion to digital projectors, which is expected to cost $350,000.