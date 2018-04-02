Eye Finds Shooting Touch in Tiger Win

COLUMBIA -- Morgan Eye came off the bench for the Tigers to score 16 points and help Mizzou (2-0) knock off Chicago State (0-2) 88-55. The Tigers quickly built a large lead against the Cougars, and a stout defensive performance by Missouri in the first half of 10 forced turnovers and nine CSU field goals all but sealed the deal by the intermission.



Chicago State opened the scoring with a runner in the lane, and Bri Kulas answered by splitting a pair of free throws. On the Tigers' next trip down the floor, Kulas took an inbound pass and made the layup while getting fouled, then converted the three-point play to give Mizzou a 4-2 lead. Sydney Crafton then made back-to-back layups for the Tigers, giving Mizzou an 8-2 lead before the Cougars answered on their next possession to cut the lead to 8-4. The teams then traded buckets, with Liene Priede and Kulas hitting buckets for Mizzou as the Tigers took a 12-6 lead into the under-8 timeout.



Crafton scored first after the break, then Priede, Bree Fowler and Liana Doty tacked on for a quick 8-0 run for the Tigers as they stretched the lead to 20-6, but Chicago State then scored five straight points of its own to cut the deficit to 20-11. Kyley Simmons ended the Cougar run with a three, putting Mizzou back up 12. Doty then converted a layup to put Mizzou up 25-11, but Chicago State answered with four straight points to keep the deficit at 10. Crafton ended the run with a layup, and Maddie Stock nailed a three in tight coverage to build the Tiger lead to 15.



After the under-8 timeout, Chicago State hit two free throws before Morgan Eye buried a three to put Mizzou up 16. Crafton then added on with a layup, but Chicago State cut the lead back to 15 on their next possession. Darian Saunders split a pair of free throws for Mizzou, and then Eye drained back-to-back threes and a layup to put Mizzou up 44-20 at the under-4 timeout. Saunders hit a layup off an inbounds pass after the timeout, putting Mizzou up 46-20, and CSU responded with four straight points before Liz Smith connected on a layup and the ensuing free throw to build the Mizzou lead to 25, but the Cougars quickly answered with a layup of their own. Kulas then hit layup to give Mizzou a 51-26 lead at the half.



It was CSU opening the scoring in the second half as well, hitting a three to reduce the Mizzou lead to 22. Simmons then converted an and-one play on the other end to put the Tigers back up 25, and Eye added on with a moving jumper make the score 56-29. After two Cougar free throws, Eye found Saunders in transition for an easy layup to give Mizzou a 58-31 lead at the under-16 timeout.



Two Cougar free throws opened play after the break, and Doty's stellar defensive play stealing an inbound pass gave Mizzou a quick answer. Next it was Saunders hitting a layup after two Chicago State free throws, but the Cougars came back with six unanswered points to make the score 62-41 favoring the Tigers at the under-12 media timeout. The Cougars hit a free throw after the break, but Kulas hit both of her shots from the line to put Mizzou up 64-42. The teams then traded buckets, with Kulas connecting twice for the Tigers as they built the lead to 68-44. A bank shot for Chicago State then cut into the Mizzou lead again, but Eye responded with her fourth three of the night to put Mizzou ahead 71-46 before the Cougars scored, but Crafton answered quickly on the other end with a layup.



Crafton hit a free throw after the break, and Michelle Hudyn added two more points for Mizzou, but the Cougars answered on their next possession. Simmons split a pair of free throws, and Stock connected on a pair to put the Tigers up 79-52. The Cougars split a pair of free throws and then a jumper made the score 79-55 favoring Mizzou, and Morgan Stock answered with her first three of the contest to make it 82-55. Doty then connected on a pair of free throws with a minute remaining, and Morgan Stock added a transition layup to make it 86-55. Doty's two free throws with 12 seconds left then produced the final score of 88-55.



Mizzou next plays against Western Illinois on Thursday (Nov. 15) at home at 7 p.m.