Eye Makes 100th Three-Pointer in Tiger Loss at Auburn

COLUMBIA - Morgan Eye hit six three-pointers in Missouri's 67-59 loss at Auburn on Sunday to surpass the century mark and bring her season tally to 103 so far. Several Tigers had stand out performances in the game, and at the half, senior Liz Smith had already swiped a career-best two steals in the game. Both Bri Kulas (10) Eye (12) had scored in the double figures. Eye was 4-for-6 from behind the arc, while Kulas was a perfect 3-for-3 from the floor at the half.

With Sunday's loss, the Tigers drop to 15-13 overall, and 4-10 in league play while Auburn improves to 15-12 overall, 4-10 SEC.

Missouri came out tough in the first half, fighting Auburn to stay in the lead. Kulas got Missouri on the board first, but the Auburn Tigers quickly tried to get in the lead. Missouri continued to answer all of Auburns buckets with point of their own. By the first media timeout, the Tigers led Auburn 10-9. Kulas was 3-for-3 from the floor leading with five of Mizzou's points.

Morgan Stock hit a bucket out of the media timeout to grow Missouri's lead, and Liene Priede followed with a three-pointer to make it 15-9 for Mizzou. The Auburn Tigers came out of the next timeout and made back-to backbaskets, which Kulas answered with a three. Two consecutive fouls on Auburn sent Mizzou to the charity stripe and helped the Tigers get ahead, 22-15. Liz Smith and Morgan Eye made it 27-15 for Mizzou before the next media timeout.

Eye hit her third three-pointer of the game following the break, prompting Auburn to take a 30-second timeout. That three-pointer also marked Eye's 100th three-pointer of the season. Auburn hits two buckets in a row before sending Smith to the free throw line again. With a 31-20 score in Missouri's favor, the Auburn Tigers gained momentum putting up six points in a row.

Sydney Crafton ended Auburn's run with a layup, and Eye helped out with her fourth trey of the game to make it 38-26 for Mizzou. Missouri looked energized all throughout the half, heading into the locker room with a 41-31 lead.

Both teams came out of the half ready to play, and Eye started out with another three right off the bat. Auburn responded with six more points before sending Kulas to the free throw line. With just under 17 minutes on the clock Missouri remained in the lead with a 45-37 score.

Both teams continued to trade baskets through the half, but with 11:13 to go, the Auburn Tigers tied the game up at 47 with ten consecutive points. After a media timeout, Auburn took the lead with a jumper and a free throw. The Tigers sent Auburn to the free throw line, allowing a few more free points, and Auburn took advantage of the lead sinking another three-pointer to pull away with the 55-47 lead.

Auburn sent Kulas to the free throw line, but responded with a bucket following her made free throw. Crafton kept Auburn down with a layup of her own to make it 57-51, still in Auburn's favor.

Both teams took turns at the charity stripe, and Auburn was able to hold the 61-54 lead before making a basket to stay on top. Before the under-4 media timeout, Lianna Doty snagged a key steal and was able to make a layup for the Tigers to lessen Auburn's lead.

Eye made her sixth three-pointer of the game to bring Mizzou within four points. With just under three minutes to play the Tigers only trailed 63-59. Auburn took a timeout with just under a minute on the clock, and a foul on Missouri sent the other Tigers to the free throw line to add another point to their tally.